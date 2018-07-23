Former National Library Board manager charged with taking more than S$595,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE: A former manager at the National Library Board (NLB) was charged on Monday (Jul 23) with taking a total of S$595,230 in bribes from the director of a company.

Ivan Koh Siong Wee, 48, was slapped with 56 charges for taking gratification from Low Pok Woen, 49, to advance Low's business interests with NLB as director of Database Resource Services.

Low also faced the same amount of charges. The offences were allegedly committed between 2005 and 2009.

The pair can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000 per charge if found guilty.

The prosecution asked for court bail of S$100,000 for each of them, but the defence asked for a lower amount, saying that "quite an amount was repaid" when the judge said that the alleged amounts involved "are quite large".

The judge set bail at S$80,000 each.

The pair will be back in court for a pre-trial conference next month.