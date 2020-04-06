Former trainee doctor gets mandatory treatment order for filming men at urinals

SINGAPORE: A former trainee doctor who took multiple videos of men urinating in toilets was sentenced to a year-long mandatory treatment order on Monday (Apr 6).

Jerry Christian Nagaputra, 31, was given the court order after pleading guilty last month to three charges of making obscene films, with 20 other similar charges taken into consideration.

Nagaputra, an Indonesian national and Singapore permanent resident, was training to be a doctor and was attached to the department of anatomical pathology at Singapore General Hospital at the time of his offences.

He no longer works at the hospital, with a SingHealth spokesperson confirming that MOH Holdings terminated his employment in October 2019.

The court heard that Nagaputra committed the offences against men between Feb 9 and Feb 11 last year.

He was caught in the act on Feb 11, 2019 by a 27-year-old victim, who was using a urinal at a Bugis Junction toilet.

He spotted Nagaputra rushing to the urinal beside him and holding onto his phone, with his camera facing the victim's private parts.

The victim adjusted his position and noticed that Nagaputra did not urinate. He later confronted Nagaputra at a traffic light and saw videos in Nagaputra's phone of men urinating.

The prosecution did not object to the calling of a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report.

An MTO directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Nagaputra's lawyer Lee Teck Leng had referred to the psychiatric reports that showed his client suffered from adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious mood, which contributed to the offences.

He said Nagaputra has "voyeuristic behaviour and enjoyed watching men urinate", and "resorted to filming men urinating as a dysfunctional method of coping with his adjustment disorder resulting from his multiple stressors".

For each charge of making an obscene film, Nagaputra could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$40,000 or both.