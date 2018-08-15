Singapore leaders send condolences over Genoa bridge collapse

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to their respective Italian counterparts to express their condolences over the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa.

The death toll from the tragedy rose to 39 on Wednesday (Aug 15), with the number expected to rise. Rescue efforts are ongoing at the section of the highway, which is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France's southern coast.



Advertisement

There are no reports of Singaporeans injured in the incident, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In her letter to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Mdm Halimah said she is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and injury caused by the bridge collapse.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the tragedy. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," she wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Italy during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee, in his letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, expressed his "deepest condolences" to the people of Italy.

"I am confident that Italy will pull together and recover from this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult period," he added.

MFA said Singaporeans in Genoa should stay in touch with family and friends to let them know they are safe.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

