Grab, URA team up to study commuters’ travel patterns

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Grab and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) have agreed to jointly study the travel patterns of commuters in Singapore, in a move that seeks to improve efficiency of the transport network in the city.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Grab and URA have agreed to a one-year joint analysis of land use and mobility data, the two companies said in a joint press release on Tuesday (Aug 28).

Advertisement

Specifically, the joint study will seek to obtain better insights into the travel patterns of commuters who utilise ride-hailing services, as well as the types and time of journeys, Grab and URA said.

The data utilised by both parties will be anonymised and aggregated. All personal details will be removed from the data prior to analysis, the release said.

Grab and URA also said that the collaboration will yield data that will “enhance URA’s understanding of commuting patterns and behaviours to improve public transport efficiency in Singapore holistically”.

“With more information, we can better identify gaps, offer data-driven solutions and improve planning outcomes for the public. An accurate understanding of the ground also ensures that we continue to be responsive to the changing needs of the city,” said URA’s deputy CEO Han Yong Hoe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These insights will potentially be useful in the planning of land use and infrastructure to improve travel time and convenience for commuters, and eventually, of a more car-lite Singapore, the release said.

"As the city becomes more connected, it is important that Singapore also becomes more sustainable and liveable, and data science will be key in helping us achieve that,” said Mr Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore.

“By working with URA to combine data from both the private and public sector, we hope to improve the efficiency of Singapore's transport network and better support the nation’s urban planning efforts," he added.