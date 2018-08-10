HDB launches tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent from Reserve List

SINGAPORE: A Reserve List executive condominium site along Anchorvale Crescent was put up for sale by public tender on Friday (Aug 10), the Housing & Development Board said in a press release.

The 17,137-sq-m land parcel can yield a maximum of 550 units.

It was triggered for launch from the Reserve List of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme on Jul 25, after a developer committed to bid at least S$255 million.

Location plan of the land parcel at Anchorvale Crescent. (Image: HDB)

Land parcels on the Confirmed List of the GLS programme are put up for sale regardless of market interest, while those on the Reserve List are triggered for tender only if a developer commits to bid at a price acceptable to the land sale authorities.

The tender for Anchorvale EC site will close at 12pm on Sep 14, 2018.

