SINGAPORE: They came in a sea of red - Singaporeans, young and old - lapping up psychedelic performances, air force and naval aerobatic stunts and much more for a massive bash marking the nation's 53rd year of independence.



Here is a recap of the National Day parade which was directed by film-maker Boo Junfeng.

Patriotic at a young age - a baby holds up a flag at the 2018 National Day Parade (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A young child with the Singapore flag painted on her face. (Photo: Hani Amin)

Perfectly in step, the marching contingent kicks off the formalities at the 2018 National Day Parade. (Photo: Hani Amin)

Combat divers made their debut at the National Day Parade, parachuting into Marina Bay and making a splash. (Photo: Hani Amin)

A member of the Red Lions parachuting team from RSAF soars into the National Day parade grounds. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The 2018 National Day Parade featured the largest ever military tattoo performance with 560 members. (Photo: Hani Amin)

Mdm Halimah Yacob presided over the 2018 National Day Parade for the first time as Singapore's President. (Photo: Hani Amin)

The traditional 21-gun salute at the 2018 National Day Parade (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Republic of Singapore Air Force ramped up its aerial display in the 2018 National Day Parade as it marks its 50th year. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Performers running with balloon garlands with a drag of about 20kg for each strand. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singers Aisyah Aziz, Charlie Lim, Joanna Dong and rapper THELIONCITYBOY singing We Are Singapore at the 2018 National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Singer Aisyah Aziz sings as performers wave glowing orbs at the 2018 National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

President Halimah Yacob mingling with National Day Parade performers after the show (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Performers relieved to have pulled off a seamless show, after months of rehearsals. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Spectators held up sunshades that were used for audience participation segments. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Pyrotechnics shoot up around the Float @ Marina Bay for the 2018 National Day Parade. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A burst of fireworks at the 2018 National Day Parade to cap the show. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Behind the scenes: Creative director of the 2018 National Day Parade Boo Junfeng with Singaporeans featured during the parade. (Photo: Timothy de Souza)

Advertisement

​​​​​​​