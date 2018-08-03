Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 1kg of Ice at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Aug 2) after authorities found 1kg of Ice, with a street value of about S$100,000, in his vehicle.



The man was driving the Malaysia-registered car into Singapore when he was directed for further checks, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint press statement.

ICA officers found seven bundles of suspected controlled drugs, which was packed in clear ziplock bags.

One of the bags was hidden behind the gear console, while the other six were concealed within the console.

The man was subsequently placed under arrest and the case was handed over to CNB.

The bags were later found to contain a total of about 1kg of crystalline substances believed to be Ice.

This amount of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 570 abusers for a week, the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking in more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

