Man arrested for allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 20) for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police said.

On Friday, the police received a report that a young girl had been molested by a man on board a bus along Bedok Reservoir Road the day before.

Advertisement

The man allegedly followed the girl after she had alighted from the bus and proceeded to follow her into a lift at the block where she stays.

Channel NewsAsia understands that when she left the lift, he allegedly grabbed the girl and brought her to a staircase landing where he molested her again.

The suspect fled the scene after the girl cried from distress, said the police.

Investigations and police cameras eventually helped the police establish the identity of the suspect who was arrested along Tampines Street 45 on Monday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning or any combination of such punishments.

The police warned members of the public to be aware of their surroundings, and move away if someone sits or stands exceptionally close to them when taking the public transport.

Other precautions include avoiding secluded places or taking the lift with strangers, having someone escort them when returning home late at night and carrying a shrill alarm.