SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found floating in the waters of Punggol Waterway on Wednesday morning (Aug 15), near Block 316C Punggol Way.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 7.20am, adding that the man was in his 30s.



Advertisement

He was pulled from the water by SCDF officers and subsequently declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police said they are investigating the unnatural death.