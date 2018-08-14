Man gets jail for performing sex acts on woman with intellectual disability

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 22 months' jail and a fine on Tuesday (Aug 14) for molesting an intellectually disabled woman, punching a man and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Juma Khan Rasik Khan had made the police report over the molestation himself. On Nov 5 last year, he called the police and told them that "one lady (followed) me to my house".

Advertisement

He said the woman was his friend, according to court documents. He said he did not have sex with her, but admitted that he performed sexual acts on her.

"Now she want to confront me and say that I (had sex with) her," he said. "Can get the police to come?"

Investigations revealed that the victim, a 36-year-old woman who has been assessed by the Institute of Mental Health to have intellectual disability, was sitting at a void deck at about 1.15pm that day when Juma approached her.

He asked her to follow him, and he took her to his home in Ang Mo Kio. He knew the woman, as he was acquainted with her father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his room, Juma took off his clothes and asked the victim to remove hers as well. He then performed sexual acts on her, even though he was aware that the victim was intellectually disabled and would not be able to give her consent.

The woman then said she wanted to leave the house, and they got dressed and left. She went back to the void deck, where she met some of her father's friends and told them what happened.

Juma was later arrested by the police.

DEGREE OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION VERY HIGH: PROSECUTION

He pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force on the victim to outrage her modesty on Tuesday.

He also admitted to two other charges: One of behaving in a disorderly manner at a block in Ang Mo Kio in December 2016, and one of punching a man in March this year with a belt wrapped around his fist.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua asked for a jail sentence of at least 24 months and 1 week, saying that Juma had exploited a particularly vulnerable victim.

"The degree of sexual exploitation was very high," she said. "There was skin-to-skin contact and the accused and victim were both naked. There was a level of premeditation involved as he essentially lured her to his house."

Juma, who was unrepresented, claimed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He is currently serving a sentence for another crime - he had been sentenced to 11 months' jail in January this year for voluntarily causing hurt. His appeal against this sentence had been dismissed.

District Judge John Ng sentenced Juma to 22 months' jail, to be served after he finishes his current sentence, and a fine of S$1,000.

For outrage of modesty, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.