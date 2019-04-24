Man gets jail, caning and fine for following woman home, molesting her and stealing chocolate

SINGAPORE: A man who followed a woman home and molested her, only to steal chocolate and a drink while on bail for this incident, was sentenced to jail, caning and a fine on Wednesday (Apr 24).

Gunaselan Muthuram, 27, was found guilty last month of two counts of aggravated molest and one count of criminal intimidation.

He had spotted the victim appearing drunk at a bus stop outside the Zouk club in the early hours of Nov 5, 2015.

He tailed her taxi in another cab, using her address he had overheard from her friend, and paid for her cab fare when she arrived after him, pretending to be a friend of hers.

The former navy technician then followed her into the lift to the sixth floor, where he dragged her into a stairwell directly opposite the lift and asked for the taxi fare.

He then kissed her all over her face and molested her before telling her: "I want to rape you."

The woman managed to break free and rang the doorbell of her home repeatedly until her father came to the door.

She told him while crying that Gunaselan had touched her, and her father chased after him and called the police.

While out on bail during his trial for these offences, Gunaselan went to a Giant supermarket in Redhill on May 27, 2017.

He stole two Kinder Bueno White chocolate bars and a 100PLUS drink, but was later approached by police officers after a report was made about the theft.

When the police officers tried to arrest him, Gunaselan resisted violently and shouted: "No don't arrest me, **** you!"

He was eventually subdued by the officers with the help of two passers-by and remanded.

On Wednesday, District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam said Gunaselan had "gone to extraordinary lengths" to commit the offences against the woman.

He said he followed her from a bus stop in a separate taxi, ensured he arrived before her and took advantage of her intoxicated state.

"The victim testified that he had grabbed her breast and it wasn't just touch-and-go, but that his hands were on her breasts for a long period of time until she managed to get away from him," said the judge.

She added that there were no significant mitigating factors and that there was "significant intrusion" on the victim's private parts.

She sentenced him to four years and two months' jail, five strokes of the cane and a fine of S$2,000.