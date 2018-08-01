Young man pleads guilty to uploading naked photos, videos of 17-year-old cousin to Tumblr

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Aug 1) to uploading photos and videos of his naked cousin to the blogging website Tumblr.

The full-time national serviceman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, had secretly filmed her taking a shower in the toilet of her home.

Advertisement

The court heard that the man became unhappy with the victim some time around December 2016, believing that she had been mocking and embarrassing him in front of his family and friends.

He decided to record and upload photographs and videos of the 17-year-old in the nude, as "he wanted the victim to experience the same feeling of embarrassment that he had felt", the court heard.

The young man downloaded a motion-sensor application on his mobile phone that activates the camera when movement is detected. He also paid for an upgraded version of the app, which allows recording in high definition.

On Jun 18, 2017, the man visited his cousin and placed his mobile phone at a compartment under the window of the kitchen toilet, with the camera facing upwards. He then activated his motion-detecting app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After taking a shower, the victim discovered the mobile phone. Without suspecting that he had recorded videos and photographs of her, she returned the phone to her cousin.

A few months later, on Sep 3, 2017, the man uploaded eight photographs and two videos of his cousin to Tumblr.com, in a bid to humiliate her. He captioned the videos with the name of his cousin and her school.

In total, he uploaded at least three nude videos and 10 naked photographs of his cousin on various online platforms by September 2017.



VICTIM ALERTED ABOUT NUDE FOOTAGE ON SNAPCHAT

The victim found out about the photos and videos on Sep 12 last year, when an unknown person reached out to her on multimedia messaging app Snapchat. The informant said he found her after googling the name in the video caption.

She reported the matter to the police the next day. When she realised that the footage was taken at her home, she remembered finding her cousin's mobile phone in the toilet.

Her brother confronted the accused, who admitted that he had uploaded the footage online. The accused then removed the images and deleted his online accounts.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting the modesty of a woman and one charge of transmitting obscene material.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined, while he faces a jail term of up to three months and a fine for transmitting obscene material.

District Judge Eddy Tham called for a probation report for the accused and adjourned sentencing to Aug 29.

