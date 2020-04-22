Man in viral minimart video charged with not wearing mask, wounding racial feelings

SINGAPORE: A man who was filmed on video hurling racist remarks and vulgarities at a minimart supervisor who had denied him entry to the store for not wearing a mask was charged on Wednesday (Apr 22) with multiple offences.

Mohamed Ali Ramly, 52, is accused of contravening a control order without reasonable excuse by failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth while not at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went to Li Li Cheng Minimart at Block 651, Jurong West Street 61 at about 6pm on Apr 17, charge sheets state.

While there, he allegedly cursed at a person named Wang Jian, saying: "What the f*** man. Eh f*** you la. Ask your f***ing president to go to hell man."

He is also accused of intentionally wounding Wang Jian's racial feelings by saying: "Eh you Chinese ah. F***ing hell man. All the virus come from you guys la. F*** you Chinese la you."

According to a police statement last week, Ali went to the minimart to buy a packet of soy milk but he was denied entry by the store supervisor as he was not wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they took "very seriously acts that can threaten racial harmony in Singapore".

"Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races will be dealt with swiftly and firmly."

For cursing at Wang Jian, Ali can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

For uttering words with the deliberate intention of wounding racial feelings, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

He can be jailed for up to six months, fined S$10,000, or both for not wearing a mask properly while outside his home.

Ali will return to court for a pre-trial conference next month.