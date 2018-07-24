Man who harassed teen with explicit note outside Pasir Ris flat jailed

SINGAPORE: A man who was sentenced to jail last year for stalking two young sisters over several years was back at it again this year.

Tan Yao Min, 22, began stalking the two young girls, whose names cannot be revealed due to a gag order, in 2010.

He was sentenced to 18 months' jail in May last year for criminal intimidation, unlawful stalking and intentionally causing alarm to the sisters and their family members.

In March this year, he was released from prison under a conditional remission order and sent to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he was treated.

Tan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2010 when he was 15. His parents died within a month of each other in 2015, and he has since lived with his grandparents.

On Jun 17 this year, Tan was on home leave from IMH. In the morning, he went to church, which he has been attending since 2015. Later that night, he left his home at around 10pm with writing tools.

He wrote on a note: "I love your daughter." He went on to describe explicit sexual acts he wished to perform on the 16-year-old.

He used a piece of Blu-tack to stick the paper on the door of the flat next to the girl's home in Pasir Ris.

The girl's mother made a police report that night.

On Tuesday, Tan pleaded guilty to intentionally causing alarm to the girl's mother by making insulting communication towards her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Ziliang said Tan was not of unsound mind and was "clearly aware of his actions".

ACCUSED CLAIMS HE WAS HARASSED BY IMH DOCTOR

Tan, who was unrepresented, told District Judge May Mesenas that he was allegedly harassed by his doctor at IMH, as well as people from a halfway house.

"I can't even continue my studies or work, I can't even find a job," he said. "The doctor kept harassing me, that's why I committed the offence. It's part of harassment, okay. I don't want people to control me that way."

He asked the judge not to put him in jail, and instead said he could pay a fine.

"I promise that I will never do it again if the police, the halfway house people and the doctor stop harassing me," he said.

He added that he hoped to be able to stay at home, see his elderly grandparents and be a filial grandson.

"In prison, the inmates will teach me a lot of bad things," he said.

The prosecutor answered that Tan's offending was "within his own hands", and that he has not shown any remorse.

"I am remorseful, you know," Tan cut in, and was told by the judge to wait for his turn to speak.

Ms Mesenas sentenced him to two months' jail, and asked him to see a court counsellor.

As a repeat offender intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, Tan could have been jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$10,000.