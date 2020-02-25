Man who trespassed into police station at night to check on his case gets fine

SINGAPORE: Intoxicated and hoping to check on a case of a stolen necklace he had reported, a man climbed over a wall into a police station.

For one count of wilful trespass on government property, 24-year-old China national Li Nan was fined S$400 on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that the deliveryman had gone to a neighbourhood police centre - with the exact location redacted from court documents - in the wee hours of Jan 27 this year.

Closed-circuit television footage captured Li climbing over a wall near the station's rear gate to get into the compound.

Police officers at the station arrested him at about 1.15am after he was found in the gated grounds.

He was unable to give a satisfactory excuse and was detained for further investigations, said State Prosecuting Officer Mohd Nasri Haron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he did so as he wanted to get an update on a case he had reported at the centre two days earlier.

Li told the court on Tuesday that a necklace worth S$800 had been stolen from him around Chinese New Year, and that he also lost his phone.

The prosecutor asked for a fine, leaving the amount to the court.

Li, who was unrepresented, told the judge through an interpreter that he had consumed alcohol before the offence, and said he was very sorry.

District Judge Marvin Bay asked about the case he had reported, noting that Li was "anxious to know what was happening".

"This case is somewhat unusual in the fact that you had trespassed into a police station," said Judge Bay. "I accept that you were inebriated. And of course, there is a need to deter people from taking such extreme measures even if they are anxious to learn about the progress of their cases."

For wilful trespass on government grounds, Li could have been fined up to S$1,000.

