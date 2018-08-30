Motorcyclist killed in accident with another bike along AYE

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old Malaysian man was killed in an accident involving two motorcycles along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (Aug 30).

His 48-year-old wife, who was riding pillion, fractured her arm.



The accident happened near the Jalan Boon Lay exit towards Marina Coastal Expressway. The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.35am.

The other motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, was taken conscious to the National University Hospital. Channel NewsAsia understands that he is Malaysian and was riding alone at the time.

Video posted on social media shows a man lying motionless on the left-most lane of the expressway, with a coat covering his face, near a red motorcycle that had fallen on its side. Several people are seen crowding around someone else lying on the ground.



Police investigations are ongoing.



