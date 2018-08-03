NSF who had sex with 13-year-old girl and asked her boyfriend to do the same given reformative training

SINGAPORE: A full-time national serviceman (NSF) who had sex with a 13-year-old girl and asked her 18-year-old boyfriend to do the same was given a court order for reformative training on Friday (Aug 3).

The girl, who is a student, ran away from home in October 2016. While on the run, she and her boyfriend hung out with a group of friends, who introduced the accused, Ruzaini Roslani, to them.

That same month, Ruzaini, who is now 21, invited the couple to his home after hanging out with the group. The trio arrived at Ruzaini's home at around 1am and went to his bedroom, where Ruzaini offered a rolled cigarette to the couple.

They both took some puffs from the cigarette, and the girl "observed that the rolled cigarette tasted slightly different from the usual", court documents said.

She did not think much of it at the time, but started to feel dizzy and went to lie down on a bed.

Ruzaini then instigated the 18-year-old boy to have sex with his girlfriend.

The boy told Ruzaini that he was reluctant to do so, as the victim was only 13, and that he did not know "how to do it".

Ruzaini then demonstrated to him, by kissing the girl and removing her clothes, repeatedly persuading him to have sex with the victim throughout.

"The accused then began to engage in various penetrative acts with the victim while she was in a state of undress," said the prosecutor.

The girl's boyfriend followed Ruzaini's instructions and had unprotected sex with the girl.

After this, Ruzaini had unprotected sex with the same girl. The two men then helped the girl put on her clothes, and the couple left Ruzaini's house.

The girl confided in her friend, and her family members came to know about what had happened. She lodged a police report the following month and later said that it had been her first and only sexual encounter.

Ruzaini pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and one charge of abetting sexual penetration of a minor. Two other similar charges were taken into consideration.

District Judge May Mesenas ordered him to undergo reformative training.

Offenders aged below 21 can be sentenced to reformative training, which is a more severe punishment than probation. It requires the young offender to be detained in a structured environment for at least 18 months.

Ruzaini could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.