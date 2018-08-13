NTUC plans to form association to look after instructors, coaches

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) plans to form a new association to support instructors and coaches, it said on Monday (Aug 13).



The National Instructors and Coaches Association (NICA) aims to look after those who teach sports, music, fitness, dance and wellness in schools and communities.



They make up about 5,000 full-time freelancers, including those who coach at Sport Singapore and People’s Association, and co-curricular activities at schools.



“NTUC has been working with various groups of coaches and instructors, and we realise that they face similar issues, common threats and training needs,” said NTUC assistant director-general and director of the Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit Ang Hin Kee.



He added that due to the nature of their work, these coaches and instructors are susceptible to physical injuries or illnesses that can easily put them out of work for weeks without income.

Hence, NICA will introduce an insurance plan catered to their needs, in line with recommendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Self-Employed Persons.



NICA members will be able to enjoy up to 50 per cent discount off their premium for the first year for a prolonged medical leave insurance product. NTUC said more details on the insurance providers and products will be announced at a later date.



Members can also enjoy a “full suite” of NTUC benefits, including insurance coverage against death and disability, a S$250 training voucher for courses, as well as deals and discounts with merchant partners.



It will cost S$117 a year to join.