PM Lee congratulates new Australian PM Morrison, pens valedictory letter to former leader Turnbull

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a congratulatory letter to Australia's new prime minister Scott Morrison and a valedictory note to the country's former leader Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Morrison, the former Australian Treasurer, was appointed the country's new prime minister after winning a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party on Friday (Aug 24), ousting Mr Turnbull.



In a letter dated Aug 26, Mr Lee congratulated Mr Morrison on his appointment as prime minister, noting the excellent relations both Singapore and Australia share across various sectors.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) has further enhanced the close relationship between our countries," wrote Mr Lee.

"You have been a strong advocate for our bilateral relationship under your previous ministerial portfolios of Immigration and Border Protection, and the Treasury, and I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership."

Mr Lee acknowledged Australia's "vital role in safeguarding the rule of law in the global commons, and promoting peace and prosperity in the region".

He said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Morrison in Singapore for the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in November, and invited him to attend the Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Summit next year.

"I wish you every success in your new appointment and look forward to meeting you soon," added Mr Lee.

Mr Lee also wrote to former Australian prime minister Turnbull, whom he called a "good friend of Singapore".

"I am grateful for your strong support for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said Mr Lee.

"This has initiated fresh partnerships and laid the basis for new and long term cooperation between Singapore and Australia."



Mr Lee also thanked Mr Turnbull for his "personal support for Australia’s deeper engagement of ASEAN".

"I have valued our candid and engaging discussions on issues of mutual concern, and our exchanges, formal and informal, on strategic developments at a time of flux and uncertainty," he wrote.

Mr Lee's letter to Mr Morrison is reproduced below:

