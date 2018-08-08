Kampung Admiralty a 'model for future public housing': Lee Hsien Loong in National Day message

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The Kampung Admiralty integrated housing estate is a “model for future public housing” as it meets a need as society ages, and encourages the residents and their families to come together to build a community, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Aug 8).

Delivering his National Day message from the estate designed for senior citizens, Mr Lee highlighted inbuilt features like grab bars and non-slip tiles in the flats, as well as co-located amenities such as a supermarket, medical centre, community garden, childcare centre and a hawker centre.

Mr Lee added that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will continue to develop other innovative housing concepts, for the young as well as the old, so future generations can also own their homes and live comfortably and happily in their neighbourhoods.

He said that the Government has been reviewing major housing, education and healthcare policies in the last few years, making changes to improve the lives of Singaporeans, strengthen social safety nets and build a more cohesive nation.

The Kampung Admiralty housing estate, he said, is an example of what the Government is doing to transform these three areas.

“When people express concern over the cost of living, these are three significant items they worry about,” he said. “In Singapore, we ensure that these key public services are both of high quality and affordable for all Singaporeans, rich or poor.”

“This is how we’ve helped families to manage their cost of living, and given an extra hand to those who need it,” he added. “For more than five decades, this approach has worked well.”

As for existing housing estates, Mr Lee said they will be maintained and upgraded as the years pass.

“Though the leases still have many years to run, we should think ahead about how we can keep older estates in good living condition, and also start to redevelop them, in order to build new homes and towns for future generations,” he said.

GOVERNMENT ALSO WATCHING EXTERNAL DEVELOPMENTS CLOSELY

In his message, Mr Lee stressed that the Government is watching external developments closely.

Singapore, he said, has come a long way in the past 53 years, with productivity improving and incomes rising. However, there are some “clouds on the horizon”.

For example, trade tensions between major economies have “seriously worsened” over the past year, affecting international trade, investments and business confidence.

“Singapore’s own growth and prosperity will be affected too,” said Mr Lee. “Trade conflicts will also erode trust between the major powers, and hinder their cooperation on other important issues.”

“And hence, regional and international security are at risk.”

In the area of international security, Mr Lee pointed out that the recent Trump-Kim summit meeting has eased Korean tensions, there are “many challenges still to be overcome” before denuclearisation and pace are achieved on the Korean Peninsula.

Describing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a “life raft in an uncertain world”, Mr Lee added that as chair of the grouping this year, Singapore will aim to further cooperation with its ASEAN partners, and in particular with Malaysia and Indonesia, Singapore’s two closest neighbours.

But in the meantime, Mr Lee said the Government is strengthening Singapore’s resilience and creating new opportunities. “We want Singapore to do the best we can, whatever the external circumstances,” he said.

Mr Lee noted that by planning boldly and creatively, Singapore can be reimagined, its heartlands remade and communities rejuvenated.

“The work of building Singapore for the next 50 years will be a massive, long-term undertaking lasting more than a generation,” he said. “To sustain this project, we will need a strong economy and sound government finances.”

“Most importantly, we need social cohesion, political stability and good government for many years to come, in order to carry out and realise our vision.”

