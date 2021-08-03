Primary 1 registration map: Find out the number of places available for each school under Phase 2C

SINGAPORE: Phase 2C of this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise - the first open phase - started on Tuesday (Aug 3).

Phase 2C is for Singaporeans and permanent residents who did not secure placement in the earlier four phases, which are reserved for priority admission. These include those who have a sibling at their preferred school or whose parents are alumni.

Phase 2C is typically the most competitive, with the highest number of schools going to a ballot. This year, dozens of schools are expected to conduct ballots based on the distance from their home to the school.

Use our map to find the primary schools closest to you:







12 SCHOOLS WITH 20 PLACES

Every year, each school has to set aside 20 seats for Phase 2C registration. Of the 181 primary schools in this year’s exercise, 12 of them have only the minimum 20 places each in this phase.

They are:

Ai Tong School

Catholic High School (Primary Section)

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary Section)

Holy Innocents' Primary School

Nanyang Primary School

Pei Chun Public School

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School

Rosyth School

Rulang Primary School

South View Primary School

St Hilda's Primary School

Tao Nan School

CAP ON PR STUDENTS FOR SOME SCHOOLS

Since last year’s registration exercise, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has capped the number of permanent resident (PR) students for some schools in Phase 2C.

If there are more applicants than vacancies in this phase, Singaporean children will continue to be given priority over PR students and will be admitted first, before home-to-school distance is considered, said MOE.

This cap applies to eight schools this year. They are:

Bukit Timah Primary School

Changkat Primary School

Clementi Primary School

Marymount Convent School

North Spring Primary School

Opera Estate Primary School

Park View Primary School

Tanjong Katong Primary School

The cap aims to “prevent concentration” of PR students in primary schools, said MOE on its website.

Phase 2C ends at 4.30pm on Thursday, with results expected on Aug 17.

The Primary 1 registration framework is being reviewed to see if the number of places set aside for students without priority admission can be increased, then Education Minister Lawrence Wong said in March during the Budget debate.

This year’s registration exercise will not be affected by the review, said MOE on its website.

Competition for places in popular primary schools has intensified in recent years, with more schools having to conduct balloting, Mr Wong said.

Even with the 20 spaces set aside for Phase 2C, some children do not get to attend a school near their home, he added.

“Of course, we recognise that any increase in places for 2C would mean greater competition under the earlier phases for the more popular schools,” said the minister.