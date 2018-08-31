Private vehicle journeys declined for the first time since 1997: LTA

SINGAPORE: Despite an increase in total travel demand, journeys made in private vehicles declined for the first time since 1997, according to survey findings released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 31).

The number of daily journeys made using privately owned vehicles fell to 4.2 million in 2017, a 13 per cent decrease from 4.8 million in 2013, the latest Household Interview Travel Survey (HITS) said.

In contrast, total travel demand increased by five per cent in the period to 15.4 million journeys in 2017.

The four-yearly survey which was conducted between August 2106 and May 2017, also pointed out that resident household car ownership fell 39 per cent compared to 46 per cent in the previous survey.

The decline pointed to a possible shift of Singapore residents switching from private vehicles to public transport for their daily commute, said LTA.

"This coincided with significant improvements in public transport and the rise of the use of private hire cars instead of personal cars over the same period," it added.

The number of commuters who took public transport during peak periods increased from 63 to 67 per cent, putting Singapore firmly on track to achieve the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) target set in 2013 of having 75 per cent of all journeys during peak hours made using public transport by 2030, the transport authority said.

LTA also said that the daily train journeys grew from 2.3 million in 2012 to 2.7 million in 2016. This was due to the opening of the Circle Line and Downtown Line, as well as the addition of around 200 new trains to augment the capacity of Singapore's rail network.

The number of daily bus journeys also grew from 3.2 million to 3.4 million in the same period, on the back of initiatives such as the S$1.1 billion Bus Service Enhancement Programme (BSEP) which saw 1,000 new buses and 80 new bus routes added.

LTA added that the BSEP boosted the capacity of about 70 per cent of bus services through the deployment of higher-capacity buses and more frequent bus trips by the time the programme was completed in 2017.

The percentage of daily public bus and rail journeys under 20km completed within 60 minutes increased from 76 per cent in 2012 to 79 per cent in 2016. LTA said it is on track to achieve its LTMP 2013 target of having 85 per cent of such journeys completed within 60 minutes by 2030.

LTA also said that the number of daily journeys made by taxi and private hire cars increased from 0.8 million in 2013 to 1 million in 2017, due to the emergence of private hire cars.

The increase in the number of cycling towns, as well as the ongoing expansion of the network of sheltered walkways and cycling paths have also helped make walking, cycling and the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) viable modes for short journeys.

In 2017, 2.6 million daily active mobility journeys were made, compared to 2.2 million in 2013.

"Our land transport system is an important economic and social enabler that contributes directly to Singaporeans’ daily lives," said LTA in its news release.

"We have made good progress since LTMP 2013, and land transport plans must continue to adapt to meet the needs and aspirations of Singaporeans for a liveable city."

LTA said it will start public consultations in September 2018 to help shape the next LTMP.

The public, industry players and other stakeholders will be invited to share their views and ideas on the future of Singapore’s land transport system.

An electronic poll will be put up on the LTA website to invite members of the public to share their thoughts and aspirations on the various land transport issues.