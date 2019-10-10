Tanglin actress gets fine and driving ban for drink driving

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based actress was fined and banned from driving on Thursday (Oct 10) for drink driving.

Rosalind Pho Li Ann, a 36-year-old actress best known for her role in Mediacorp drama series Tanglin, was fined S$1,750 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dutch national and Singapore permanent resident pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving at about 12.50am along Holland Road on Oct 2 this year.



The court heard that Pho, better known as Roz, was driving her car along Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan Road at about 12.50am last Wednesday.

She was stopped at a police road block, a traffic police officer told the court.

A traffic police officer spoke to Pho and observed that "she reeked strongly of alcohol". She failed a Breathalyzer test and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, then escorted for a further breath-analysing device test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The test found that she had at least 47 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100ml of her breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml.

Investigations revealed that she had gone to a bistro called Wine Company in Dempsey Road at about 10pm on Oct 1 to meet some friends.

She drank two glasses of white wine between 10.15pm and 11.30pm and left past midnight, driving her vehicle home.

The penalty for the first offence of driving under the influence of alcohol is a jail term of up to six months and a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000.

Subsequent convictions draw double the maximum jail term and fines of between S$3,000 and S$10,000.

Offenders can also be banned from driving for at least a year.

