SCDF NSF death: At least one officer intends to claim trial

SINGAPORE: At least one of five officers involved in a ragging incident that led to the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Kok Yuen Chin in May intends to claim trial.

Four of the five officers - First Warrant Officer Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, Lieutenant Chong Chee Boon Kenneth, First Senior Warrant Officer Nazhan Mohamed Nazi and Staff Sergeant Adighazali Suhaimi - returned to court on Monday (Sep 3).

Mr Singa Retnam, the defence lawyer for 1SWO Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, told Channel NewsAsia that his client intends to claim trial.

None of the other three officers indicated whether they intended to plead guilty or claim trial, while some of them asked to view closed-circuit television footage.



1SWO Nazhan, the oldest of the five men at 40, was charged in July with abetting a rash act causing grievous hurt by illegal omission.

He allegedly did not stop a group of servicemen from pressuring Corporal Kok into entering a 12m-deep fire station pump well at Tuas View Fire Station.

He is also accused of intentionally aiding the group to commit the offence of causing grievous hurt to Cpl Kok.



Cpl Kok died on May 13 after being found unconscious at the bottom of the well.

The fifth man - Staff Sergeant Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, 33 - was charged with allegedly pushing Cpl Kok into the well, resulting in his drowning.

He was also charged with abetting Staff Sgt Adighazali to delete a video of the incident from his phone.

Staff Sgt Nur Fatwa intends to plead guilty on Sep 25 and is out on bail of S$20,000.

1WO Farid is accused of instigating Staff Sgt Nur Fatwa by telling him to push Cpl Kok into the well, while Lt Chong faces the same charges as 1SWO Nazhan.



The four men will return to court next month.