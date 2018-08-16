Slimming products Body Slim Herbal, Sparkle Twins contain banned substance: HSA

SINGAPORE: Two slimming products - Body Slim Herbal and Sparkle Twins - have been found to contain the banned substance sibutramine, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Aug 16).

Both products were sold on various online platforms, said HSA, adding that those who have bought the products should stop taking them immediately.

Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 as it is linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. It can cause breathing difficulties, palpitations and hallucinations.



Body Slim Herbal was labelled as a "100% natural" and "free of side effects". It also claimed to offer "quick effect, faster weight loss".

Sparkle Twins, meanwhile, was marketed as a "Lemon and Pomegranate" flavoured drink that contained only natural ingredients.

All sellers and suppliers must stop selling the two illegal products immediately, HSA warned.

Offenders may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$100,000 or both, if found guilty.

HSA also advised consumers to be wary of health products that promise quick weight loss with no side effects.

"Do not trust online product reviews, as these testimonials usually cannot be verified. If they seem too good to be true, they usually are," HSA added.

