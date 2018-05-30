St James Power Station murder: Man jailed for harbouring suspected murderer

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was on Wednesday (May 30) sentenced to six years and two months in jail and five strokes of the cane for harbouring a suspected murderer and for drug-related offences.

Mohd Firdaus Abdullah, one of five men arrested in connection with the death of Satheesh Kumar Manogaran at St James Power Station, provided shelter for two fellow gang members, Muhammad Khalid Kamarudin, 22, and Muhammad Faizal Md Jamal, 23, at his brother’s flat in Aljunied, the court heard.

Advertisement

The alleged murder happened on Mar 12 last year. Firdaus was then a full-time police national serviceman attached to the Special Operations Command, according to court documents.

The court earlier heard that the incident started with an argument between another gang member, Shawalludin Sa'adon, who was a waiter at Postbar at St James Power Station, and the man who died.



Shawalludin, a co-accused, claimed that Satheesh tried to punch him. While the argument did not escalate at the time, Shawalludin asked a fellow gang member to rally "back-up" for a fight. Mr Satheesh was then fatally stabbed and another man was injured.

After the attack, Khalid called Firdaus seeking shelter and Firdaus gave his brother's address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firdaus offered shelter to Khalid and Faizal with the intention to shield them from legal punishment, "despite the knowledge that Khalid had committed murder", according to court documents.

After they arrived at about 6.15am, Firdaus provided clean clothes and a bandage for a wound. He also offered beer to his fellow members from the Sio Kun Tong gang, and the three of them sat at the corridor outside the flat and chatted. Firdaus then bought breakfast for them.

Later that day, the trio went to a flat in Yishun, where co-accused Muhammad Hisham Hassan was living. They were arrested there at about 8pm on Mar 13, 2017.

Hisham was in January sentenced to 18 months' jail for harbouring Khalid in the flat for 31 hours.

Other than harbouring a suspected murderer, Firdaus was also convicted of being absent without leave from his full-time police national service duties and for trafficking, consuming and possessing drugs. He did not turn up at the Special Operations Command on Mar 29 last year, and was arrested about five months later on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Other offences taken into consideration include criminal intimidation and harassment of a woman and the theft of a mobile phone belonging to the same woman at Nanyang Polytechnic, and being armed with dangerous weapons.

For the harbouring charge, he could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined. The cases against the other three involved are pending.

