Taxi driver who drove into Marina Bay Sands valet gets jail, driving ban

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver who drove into a valet at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in 2016 was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Monday (Jul 23).

Chua Choon Hock, 66, was also banned from driving for three years after his release.

At about 1.30pm on Sep 24, 2016, Chua arrived at 1 Bayfront Avenue Tower 1 at MBS with two passengers in his red TransCab taxi.



After dropping off his passengers next to the lobby of MBS Tower 1, Chua was instructed by hotel staff to wait as there were hotel guests headed to Changi Airport.

However, Chua was later told to move his vehicle to a nearby taxi stand as the guests did not want to take a taxi after all.

Chua got into his taxi and accelerated at a high speed, court documents said. He drove across a zebra crossing without stopping or giving way to pedestrians, almost hitting two of them as a result.

After realising there was a kerb in front, Chua tried to swerve right to avoid it and ended up mounting the kerb.

He then lost control of his vehicle, which ploughed into a valet at high speed, causing him to smash into the taxi's windscreen before being hurled back several metres.

The victim, 71-year-old Lew Yew Kee, was taken to hospital in a semi-conscious state.

He underwent operations on his scalp and for a laceration on his ear, and still experiences inflammation in his left knee.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Chua could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.

