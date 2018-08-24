Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise in Q1 2018 but tourism receipts dip slightly

SINGAPORE: More tourists visited Singapore in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year but there was a slight drop in tourism receipts, according to a Singapore Tourism Board (STB) report released on Friday (Aug 24).

International visitor arrivals to Singapore grew by 7.3 per cent year-on-year to reach 4.6 million, with visitors from the top four markets - China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia - increasing compared to the same period last year.

The most number of visitors in the first quarter of the year came from China (933,000), Indonesia (747,000), India (295,000), Malaysia (282,000) and Australia (265,000) - accounting for 54 per cent of total international visitor arrivals.

Out of these markets, India saw the fastest growth rate, with a 22 per cent rise in visitor arrival figures in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

However, figures for Australia dipped 3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In spite of the rising number of visitors, tourism receipts fell 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 to S$6.7 billion, due to lower expenditure across sectors including shopping, accommodation and food and beverage.

Meanwhile, gazetted hotel room revenue in the first quarter grew 8.5 per cent to reach S$1 billion.

The revenue per available room increased by 4 per cent year-on-year to S$191 due to a higher average room rate and average occupancy rate, according to STB's report.

