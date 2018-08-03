Singapore, China reaffirm long-standing, warm bilateral relations

SINGAPORE: Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Aug 3) and both sides reaffirmed the "long-standing and warm" bilateral relations, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Wang is in Singapore for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and other related meetings at the Singapore Expo.



During their meeting at the Istana, Mr Lee and Mr Wang took stock of the "multi-faceted and substantive bilateral cooperation", said MFA, adding that they discussed ways to further deepen and broaden the relationship between the two countries, said the ministry.



These include cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity-Southern Transport Corridor as well as third country cooperation.

Both sides also discussed key regional and international developments, such as the strengthening of the ASEAN-China relationship, expediting negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, and the importance of maintaining stable Sino-US relations.



Mr Lee said he looks forward to welcoming Premier Li Keqiang to make an official visit to Singapore in November in conjunction with the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.



