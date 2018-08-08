Young man who threw mahjong table down from 13th floor given probation

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man who threw a mahjong table down from the 13th floor of a block of flats was given 24 months' probation on Wednesday (Aug 8).

Danial Ali Liaqat Ali had pleaded guilty in March to six charges ranging from rash acts to theft.

According to court documents, Danial was "inspired" by the act of someone else throwing down items from the block of flats where he lived.

He decided to follow suit, and threw multiple items down over a few days in December last year.

The items include a mahjong table, a tin of sardines and a padlock, which landed on the windscreen of a vehicle, costing the owner about S$700 in damages.



He was arrested on Dec 12, 2017, after the police identified him as one of the people involved in killer litter.

Investigations revealed that Danial had made his 19-year-old girlfriend pregnant a month before his killer litter offences.

ANGRY WITH THE POLICE OVER HIS GIRLFRIEND'S ABORTION

His girlfriend decided to get an abortion, on the advice of her parents, but Danial tried to ask her to keep the baby, to no avail.

He called the police for help to mediate, and felt that the police did not render sufficient assistance. His girlfriend eventually aborted the baby, and Danial was "unhappy with the police for their perceived inaction", court documents said.

When he saw police officers at the scene on Dec 7, 2017, responding to a case of killer litter, he decided to throw down more items.

He wanted more police officers to attend to the scene, so that they would "do work and not slack off", according to court documents.

He went down to the void deck to observe the police officers who were there and saw a powerbank casing on the floor, that he said was not thrown down by him.

He retrieved the item and handed it to one of the officers and told another officer that he saw a glass cover that was thrown down, before returning home.



On Wednesday, District Judge Eddy Tham sentenced Danial to 24 months' probation and ordered him to perform 180 hours of community service. He was also placed on an electronic monitoring scheme, and his grandfather and aunt were given a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour.

His other offences include stealing a mobile phone and dishonestly using a friend's credit card to pay for his Uber rides.

