Asian Games: Singapore clinch first silat silver

JAKARTA: Singapore claimed its first silver in pencak silat at the Asian Games on Monday (Aug 27) after Nurzuhairah Yazid finished second in the Artistic Women’s Tunggal (Singles) Finals.

The 20-year-old ended the finals with 445 points. Indonesia’s Puspa Arumsari won gold, scoring 467 points, while Philippines’ Cherry May Regalado took home the bronze with 444 points.

This is the first time silat has been included at the Asian Games as a medal sport.

Singapore has three bronzes to its name - with Nurul Shafiqah Mohd Saiful, Siti Khadijah Mohd Shahrem and Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin having clinched joint bronzes in the women’s Class B (50-55kg), women's Class C (55-60kg) and the men's Class J (90-95kg) respectively.



