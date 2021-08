Basketball: NBA star Curry lands second US$200 million contract of career with Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Stephen Curry has landed the second US$200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a US$215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn US$48 million for the 2022-23 season, then US$51.9 million in ‘23-’24, US$55.7 million in ’24-'25 and US$59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

For this extension - first reported by ESPN - it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.

Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1per cent on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite Splash Brother Klay Thompson's absence for a second straight season.

In July 2017, Curry received a US$201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a US$228 million extension from the Rockets.