Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Prosecution asks court to charge suspect with murder

SINGAPORE: Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a murder charge against a man who is suspected of killing a Singaporean woman in the country, reported local media.

Mitchell Ong, also a Singaporean, is suspected of killing 39-year-old Audrey Fang, whose body was found with 30 stab wounds on Apr 10, 2024.

Ong was arrested six days later after camera footage showed Ms Fang being picked up from her hotel in a car thought to be driven by him.

According to local news site La Verdad, lawyers from the Spanish public prosecutor's office and the private prosecution appeared in court on Thursday (Feb 20), asking that Ong be charged with murder.

The private prosecution said there was “sufficient evidence of criminality” to bring Ong to trial.

However, the defence requested that the case be dismissed and called for new proceedings, including an independent expert analysis of Ong’s phone and his own testimony. Ong has remained silent since his arrest.

He is currently remanded in custody, pending investigations, and will reportedly remain in jail due to the seriousness of the offence.