Driver dies in accident involving two lorries on Braddell Road

SINGAPORE: An accident involving two lorries along Braddell Road towards Bartley on Tuesday (May 27) left a driver dead and caused an hours-long traffic snarl along Lornie Highway.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 2pm. The police added that it involved two lorries.

"A 36-year-old male lorry driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away," said the police.

"The other 59-year-old male lorry driver and his 48-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

SCDF said that the accident occurred along the road before Bishan Flyover. It found two people trapped in the driver's seat of the lorries and had to rescue them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

It then conveyed all three people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

At 2.21pm, the Land Transport Authority said on its X feed that the Lornie Viaduct was closed after the Pan Island Expressway due to an accident on the viaduct towards Braddell.

As of 7.27pm, motorists travelling near the scene reported that the viaduct was still closed and that traffic was at a standstill, with the jam stretching to as far as Adam Road.

A traffic police officer was also seen stopping vehicles from entering a road leading from Lornie Highway to Braddell Road, near the MacRitchie area.