Man charged over insulting behaviour against crew, other people on Singapore Airlines flight from London

SINGAPORE: A man travelling on a Singapore Airlines flight allegedly hurled insults and threats towards other people and shoved a crew member, causing him to fall.

Steven George Harris, a 62-year-old Briton, was handed four charges on Tuesday (Jul 29): One each of criminal intimidation and using insulting words to cause harassment, and two under the Air Navigation Act for his behaviour against two crew members.

On Apr 28, he was on flight SQ309, which was heading from London to Singapore, when he allegedly insulted a man, saying that "it was disgusting that two races would mix" and that "Britain is not white anymore".

He is accused of threatening another person, saying, "You are Israeli, **** off, I'll kill you" and shouting at him to "**** off".

As a result, the person believed that Harris might attack him, court documents showed.

Harris allegedly called a crew member of Singapore Airlines "d***head" and pushed his shoulders twice, causing him to fall the second time.

He is also accused of behaving in an insulting manner towards a second crew member by cursing at him and telling him that "you are just a glorified bar man".

These incidents were said to have happened between about 5.15pm on Apr 27 and 6.20am on Apr 28.

Asked to give an indication of how he would plead, Harris indicated "not guilty".

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference next month.

For causing harassment, he could be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The penalties for criminal intimidation are a maximum of two years' jail or a fine, or both. If the threat is to cause death, the maximum jail term goes up to 10 years.

For behaving in an insulting or disorderly manner towards flight crew, he could be jailed for up to five years or fined up to S$100,000, or both.