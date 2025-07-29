Cable cars on Mount Faber line hit by 2-hour service disruption, passengers told to alight

SINGAPORE: A "temporary service disruption" that lasted about two hours halted the cable car service along the Mount Faber line on Tuesday (Jul 29).

In response to CNA's queries, Mount Faber Leisure Group, which operates the cable cars, said that the disruption occurred at 12.46pm.

It immediately began alighting guests at their nearest stations, which was done by 1.06pm. The Mount Faber line resumed operations at 2.45pm, it added.

The cable cars, a tourist attraction in the southern part of Singapore, run along two lines. The first connects Mount Faber, Harbourfront and Sentosa stations, while the other connects Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout and Siloso Point stations.

A customer service officer told CNA earlier that a "technical issue" started at about 12.40pm and that more than six passengers had contacted the operator about the incident.

CNA reader Pamela Au, who was hiking in the area, said she noticed that the cable cars had stopped moving at about 1.10pm.

At around 2.50pm, CNA heard station staff members at Mount Faber telling passengers that the cable cars had resumed service. Passengers were seen buying tickets and queuing to enter the cable cars.

Mount Faber Leisure Group said in a statement to CNA: "As a safety precaution, all guests were promptly disembarked to the nearest station per our operating procedures. Alternative transport arrangements were provided to affected guests. Cable car operations resumed shortly after.

"The well-being and safety of our guests remain our top priority, and we remain committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests."

Additional reporting by Davina Tham and Daphne Yow.