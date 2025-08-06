COE premiums mostly rise; Category B price of over S$123,000 highest since December 2023

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise that ended on Wednesday (Aug 6).

For Category A, which is for smaller cars, premiums closed at S$102,009 (US$79,247), up from S$101,102 in the last tender.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose 3.7 per cent from S$119,101 to S$123,498. The last time the price was higher in this category was in December 2023.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose from S$120,000 to S$122,334.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$70,001 from S$68,600 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,189, down from S$9,511 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,592 bids were received, with a quota of 3,141 COEs available.