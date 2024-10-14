CPF Special Accounts for those 55 and above to be closed starting Jan after Bill passes

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Accounts (SA) for those aged 55 and older will be closed from January next year after a law was passed on Monday (Oct 14).

The planned special account closure, along with other changes, came into effect with the Central Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill being passed in parliament.

The announcement of the planned SA closure was first announced in Budget 2024 in February, and had drawn some strong reactions online.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES?

Members will be notified when their SA is closed, through a hard copy notification as well as an email or SMS where applicable, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

If there’s still money in a SA at this point, it will be transferred to the Retirement Account (RA).

Both the SA and RA currently earn 4.14 per cent interest per annum. The CPF Ordinary Account (OA) earns 2.5 per cent per annum.

There will also be changes to the Home Protection Scheme (HPS), an insurance scheme that protects CPF members and their loved ones from losing their HDB flats in the event of the member’s death, terminal illness or total permanent disability.

Currently, members are covered at a standard premium rate if they are assessed to be generally in good health, even if they have pre-existing health conditions.f

However, around 1.3 per cent or 1,400 HPS applicants are rejected annually due to pre-existing health conditions based on factors such as overall severity, prognosis, control of the health condition, and the member’s health risk profile.

From mid-2025, the HPS will be expanded to cover those with certain pre-existing conditions that are not so severe, such as certain types of strokes and heart disorder, said Dr Tan.

There will also be more clarity in the processes and streamlining of administration of several CPF schemes, such as in areas of public housing, job records, and CPF Board leadership.