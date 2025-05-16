Creative Technology names late founder Sim Wong Hoo's brother as new CEO

SINGAPORE: Creative Technology has named Mr Freddy Sim, the younger brother of its late founder and billionaire entrepreneur Sim Wong Hoo, as CEO with effect from Friday (May 16).

Just like his brother, who served as chairman and CEO until his death in 2023, Mr Freddy Sim will be drawing a nominal monthly salary of S$1 (US$0.80), the company said in an announcement on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday evening.

Creative Technology was founded in 1981 and is best known for its Sound Blaster sound cards. The company designs and manufactures digital entertainment products.

"This appointment is an honour and I will undertake this new role in full recognition that we are all building upon what my brother Sim Wong Hoo started all those years ago,” said Mr Freddy Sim.

“Creative is renowned as the flagbearer for innovation in the technology industry. The new senior management team have re-strategised and refocused on our core DNA of innovation, and revitalised the entrepreneurial spirit of daring to venture into the leading edge.”

In its announcement, Creative Technology said that Mr Freddy Sim is a "seasoned entrepreneur" with more than 40 years of experience in consumer electronics and technology.

"His expertise and seasoned leadership will continue to accelerate Creative on its journey of renewal; and its momentum to deliver industry-leading innovative products," it added.

Dr Tan Jok Tin, who was interim CEO, will remain as executive chairman.