Credit card payments back up for Grab users after 'service disruption'

SINGAPORE: Some Grab users were unable to use their credit cards on the app on Saturday afternoon (Sep 28) due to a "service disruption".

Users could only use GrabPay, but could not top it up using credit cards.

Credit card options were greyed out on the app, with a notice reading: "Some linked methods are temporarily unavailable due to service disruption."

In response to queries from CNA, a Grab spokesperson said at about 3pm: "Earlier this afternoon, some users encountered issues with card transactions on the Grab app.

"This was caused by a technical problem with one of our third-party payment providers.

"We have implemented a workaround for impacted users and they can pay and top up their wallets with their cards as per normal now.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate our users' patience during this time."

