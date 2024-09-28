Credit card payments back up for Grab users after 'service disruption'

SINGAPORE: Some Grab users were unable to use their credit cards on the app on Saturday afternoon (Sep 28) due to a "service disruption".
Users could only use GrabPay, but could not top it up using credit cards.
Credit card options were greyed out on the app, with a notice reading: "Some linked methods are temporarily unavailable due to service disruption."
In response to queries from CNA, a Grab spokesperson said at about 3pm: "Earlier this afternoon, some users encountered issues with card transactions on the Grab app.
"This was caused by a technical problem with one of our third-party payment providers.
"We have implemented a workaround for impacted users and they can pay and top up their wallets with their cards as per normal now.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate our users' patience during this time."
Some customers took to social media to ask Grab about the issue.
One person wrote in a Facebook comment that he could not use his credit card. Grab replied: "We apologise for the inconvenience.
"Due to a service disruption, some cashless payments are temporarily unavailable. You can try again later."
Another user said his GrabPay was down and he could not top it up using a credit card.
Grab asked the customer to restart his phone and attempt the top-up again.
Following the recent MRT disruption, Grab said it was "working to get more drivers online" amid the surge in demand and urged customers to book in advance for urgent rides.
There has been no train service between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations on the East-West Line since Wednesday morning.
A faulty first-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries train that has been in service for more than 35 years was returning to Ulu Pandan Depot when its axle box dislodged and dropped, said SMRT and LTA.
This caused one bogie - or an undercarriage with wheels - to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.
In turn, this severely damaged the track and track equipment, with 34 rail breaks across 1.6km of westbound tracks between Clementi and Dover stations.
Three machines that are used to divert trains to different tracks, a third rail that supplies power, as well as power cables and rail clips were also damaged.