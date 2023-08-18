Man arrested after underpass and building in Buona Vista vandalised

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Aug 17) for allegedly vandalising a building and an underpass in Buona Vista.

Police were alerted on Aug 8 after graffiti was spray painted on the walls of a building along North Buona Vista Drive and on the walls of an underpass leading to Buona Vista MRT station.

The man purportedly changed into another set of clothes to avoid detection, the police said on Friday.

He will be charged on Saturday with vandalism.

The Land Transport Authority said on Aug 8 that it was aware of the incident and had lodged a police report about the graffiti on the wall of the underpass.