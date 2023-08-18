Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested after underpass and building in Buona Vista vandalised
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested after underpass and building in Buona Vista vandalised

Man arrested after underpass and building in Buona Vista vandalised

Workers are seen removing the graffiti from the wall on Aug 8, 2023. (Photo: Reuben Tham)

18 Aug 2023 10:59PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Aug 17) for allegedly vandalising a building and an underpass in Buona Vista.

Police were alerted on Aug 8 after graffiti was spray painted on the walls of a building along North Buona Vista Drive and on the walls of an underpass leading to Buona Vista MRT station.

The man purportedly changed into another set of clothes to avoid detection, the police said on Friday. 

He will be charged on Saturday with vandalism.

The Land Transport Authority said on Aug 8 that it was aware of the incident and had lodged a police report about the graffiti on the wall of the underpass.

The spray-painted message, comprising words and symbols, read: "IF 1 (syringe) = 1 DEATH = 1 (stick figure being hanged) = HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?"

When CNA arrived at the location on Aug 8, the underpass was cordoned off at both ends and workers were seen removing the graffiti. The graffiti has been removed.

If found guilty of vandalism, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,475) and caned.

Source: CNA/cm(mi)

Related Topics

SPF police Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.