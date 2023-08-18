Man arrested after underpass and building in Buona Vista vandalised

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Aug 17) for allegedly vandalising a building and an underpass in Buona Vista.
Police were alerted on Aug 8 after graffiti was spray painted on the walls of a building along North Buona Vista Drive and on the walls of an underpass leading to Buona Vista MRT station.
The man purportedly changed into another set of clothes to avoid detection, the police said on Friday.
He will be charged on Saturday with vandalism.
The Land Transport Authority said on Aug 8 that it was aware of the incident and had lodged a police report about the graffiti on the wall of the underpass.
The spray-painted message, comprising words and symbols, read: "IF 1 (syringe) = 1 DEATH = 1 (stick figure being hanged) = HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?"
When CNA arrived at the location on Aug 8, the underpass was cordoned off at both ends and workers were seen removing the graffiti. The graffiti has been removed.
If found guilty of vandalism, the man can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,475) and caned.