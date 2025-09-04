Man pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old granddaughter twice

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday (Sep 4) to molesting his granddaughter twice when she was 13 years old.

The girl stayed with her grandfather. He first molested her in June 2024 when she complained of a stomachache and asked him to rub her stomach.

The man lifted her t-shirt up to do so. After some time, the girl felt her grandfather lift her t-shirt up further and molest her, the court heard.

The victim was “momentarily stunned”. She eventually told her grandfather to stop as she was not comfortable with what he was doing, and the man stopped touching her.

In September that year, the girl was sitting on the living room floor of her grandfather’s flat when the man “suddenly” approached her, hugged her, and slipped his hand under her t-shirt and underwear.

He molested his granddaughter, then pulled up her t-shirt to perform a sex act on her, the court heard.

Again, the girl was shocked by what her grandfather had done. She pushed her grandfather away and hid in the toilet to wait for her father to come back from work.

The victim eventually left the toilet before her father returned because it was too hot. Her grandfather then came to her and hugged her for a while.

Later that night, the girl confided in her mother, who brought her to lodge a police report two days later. The man was arrested that same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim asked for a sentence of 23 to 28 months’ jail for the man.

“As the victim’s grandfather, the accused should have been expected to provide a haven for the victim, but he exploited the victim’s sense of security to commit the offences not once but twice,” the prosecution argued.

The man is set to be sentenced on Sep 22.

The punishment for molesting someone under the age of 14 is up to five years’ jail, a fine, caning, or all three in any combination. Harsher penalties apply if the accused and victim are in a close relationship. The man cannot be caned as he is above 50.