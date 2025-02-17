Prime flats in Kallang Whampoa the most popular in February BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: The Prime flats in Kallang Whampoa are the most popular in February's Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise, with four-room flats drawing more than five applicants per unit as of Monday (Feb 17).

As of 5pm on Monday, the latest available figures, there were 12,431 applications in the latest BTO exercise, which offers 5,032 new flats. The BTO exercise will end at 11.59pm on Monday.

The Tanjong Rhu Parc Front project in Kallang/Whampoa is the sole Prime project in this BTO exercise.

It drew 4,232 applications for 812 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats. There were 2,488 applications for 464 four-room units.

The sole Plus project in the latest BTO exercise, Stirling Horizon in Queenstown, was also popular with buyers. There 2,571 applications for 1,126 units, with four-room flats also being the most popular.

Prime and Plus flats are those with more favourable locational attributes. They are priced with more subsidies than Standard flats to ensure affordability but also come with tighter restrictions on resale and rental to reduce the “lottery effect”.

These include a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and a subsidy clawback upon resale.