3.6kg of heroin seized in drug raids, 139 people arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly 3.6kg of heroin was seized and 139 people arrested during drug raids across Singapore in May, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (May 31).

Of the 139 arrested, the youngest was a 14-year-old student for suspected drug use.

CNB officers conducted raids from May 18 to May 30, covering areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Boon Keng, Bukit Merah, Jurong and Sengkang.

During the raids, more than S$626,700 (US$486,000) worth of drugs were seized. Besides the heroin, another 2.7kg of cannabis, 1.3kg of Ice, 155g of Ecstasy, 26g of cocaine and more than 200 Erimin-5 were found.

Officers also discovered 49 vape devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid found in cannabis, and 22 LSD stamps.

FIVE ARRESTED IN TUAS

In the early morning of May 23, CNB launched a raid in Tuas South Avenue, acting on information it received.

Five foreign nationals – men aged between 23 and 34 – were arrested for suspected drug offences. Two of them struggled to resist arrest, and "necessary force" was used to subdue them, said CNB.

A 23-year-old man was spotted disposing of substances, including 2g of cannabis. Another man was found with Ice.

The officers also arrested a 32-year-old man after 27g of cannabis was found in a room in a "residential lodging" in the area.