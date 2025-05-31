3.6kg of heroin seized in drug raids, 139 people arrested

SINGAPORE: Nearly 3.6kg of heroin was seized and 139 people arrested during drug raids across Singapore in May, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (May 31).
Of the 139 arrested, the youngest was a 14-year-old student for suspected drug use.
CNB officers conducted raids from May 18 to May 30, covering areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Boon Keng, Bukit Merah, Jurong and Sengkang.
During the raids, more than S$626,700 (US$486,000) worth of drugs were seized. Besides the heroin, another 2.7kg of cannabis, 1.3kg of Ice, 155g of Ecstasy, 26g of cocaine and more than 200 Erimin-5 were found.
Officers also discovered 49 vape devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabinoid found in cannabis, and 22 LSD stamps.
FIVE ARRESTED IN TUAS
In the early morning of May 23, CNB launched a raid in Tuas South Avenue, acting on information it received.
Five foreign nationals – men aged between 23 and 34 – were arrested for suspected drug offences. Two of them struggled to resist arrest, and "necessary force" was used to subdue them, said CNB.
A 23-year-old man was spotted disposing of substances, including 2g of cannabis. Another man was found with Ice.
The officers also arrested a 32-year-old man after 27g of cannabis was found in a room in a "residential lodging" in the area.
HEROIN IN GEYLANG HOTEL ROOM
On May 28, CNB officers raided a hotel room in Geylang Lorong 10 and arrested a 46-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences.
The officers forced their way in because the man had refused to comply with orders to open the door.
More than 2.8kg of heroin was found, together with 565g of Ice, 20g of cannabis, 24g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets and over S$500 in cash.
The following day, a 29-year-old man was arrested at the car park of a condominium at Tampines Street 86 for suspected drug trafficking offences.
He was escorted to his "hideout in the condominium", said CNB. Officers found more than 2kg of cannabis, 165g of Ice, 103g of ketamine, 37g of Ecstasy, 26g of cocaine and 22 LSD stamps, as well as Erimin-5 tablets and 49 vapes.
Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director CNB's Intelligence Division, said: "The drugs we seized from the operation would have destroyed countless lives and families in Singapore.
"Our message is clear - those who choose to profit from selling drugs will face the full force of CNB’s actions. We will hunt these drug traffickers down to keep Singapore drug-free for our communities."
Investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing.
If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, they may face the mandatory death penalty.