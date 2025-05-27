Stiffer jail term after appeal for ICA officer who received sex, money, as bribes

SINGAPORE: An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer who was convicted of receiving bribes in the form of money and sex had his jail term increased on Tuesday (May 27) after appeals from both sides at the High Court.

Teo Hwee Peng was initially handed a jail term of two years and nine months in the lower court in August 2023, and a penalty of S$2,634 (US$2,000).

On Tuesday, his jail term was increased to four years by Justice Vincent Hoong, who said he did not find the longer jail term to be "crushing" given the circumstances.

Teo's acquittal relating to three charges of corruption was overturned in March. He also appealed his conviction over other charges of graft, and failed in his application.

In total, Teo was sentenced on 11 charges of corruption on Tuesday. He was handed longer sentences on several of these charges.

Teo's offences relate to two female Chinese nationals, Cheng Wenjuan and Liang Qinglan.

Teo attempted to obtain S$1,500, a free massage and sexual services, and an unspecified amount of cash from Cheng. She died by suicide in August 2021.

From Liang, Teo obtained cash, cash loans and free sex in exchange for immigration advantages and assistance between 2018 and 2019. Teo had arrange for Liang to be issued a Special Pass on Oct 16, 2018, and continued to assist her with immigration matters afterwards.

Teo has been interdicted from service since Nov 25, 2020.