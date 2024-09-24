Logo
Iswaran convicted of five charges including obtaining gifts after guilty plea
live Singapore

Iswaran convicted of five charges including obtaining gifts after guilty plea

The former transport minister pleaded guilty to lesser charges of obtaining gifts under Section 165 of the Penal Code, after initially facing two counts of corruption.

Iswaran convicted of five charges including obtaining gifts after guilty plea

Singapore’s former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the High Court on Sep 24, 2024, for the start of his trial. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

24 Sep 2024 07:32AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2024 12:43PM)
SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran was convicted on five counts on Tuesday (Sep 24) after pleading guilty to lesser charges of obtaining gifts as a public servant.

At the opening of what was to be the first day of trial, the prosecution began by replacing his two counts of corruption with charges under Section 165, which makes it an offence for public servants to accept or obtain valuable things from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

Iswaran, 62, also pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.

Follow our live blog for the latest from the High Court:  

