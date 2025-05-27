Life expectancy of Singapore residents rises to 83.5 years in 2024
Life expectancy at birth for Singapore residents improved 0.9 years over the last decade, SingStat's data showed.
SINGAPORE: Singapore residents' life expectancy at birth rose to 83.5 years in 2024, an increase of 0.3 years from the previous year.
The preliminary data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Tuesday (May 27) also showed life expectancy improved over the last decade, up from 82.6 years in 2014.
Life expectancy in 2023 was affected by higher mortality rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As these higher mortality rates are assumed to apply throughout a lifetime, life expectancy data for 2023 may not accurately represent the number of years individuals can expect to live, if mortality rates return to pre-pandemic levels," SingStat said.
At age 65, life expectancy improved from 20.9 years in 2023 to 21.2 years in 2024. It increased by 0.6 years over the last 10 years, from 20.6 years in 2014.
Data on life expectancy in SingStat's report shows the average number of additional years that people might expect to live if these mortality rates apply throughout their lives.
It does not take into account future changes in mortality, said the department.
MALE AND FEMALE LIFE EXPECTANCIES
Resident male life expectancy at birth stood at 81.2 years last year, an improvement of 0.2 years from 2023.
Over the last decade, resident male life expectancy improved by 0.9 years. The resident life expectancy for men at 65 also rose from 18.8 years in 2014 to 19.5 years in 2024.
Female life expectancy at birth was 85.6 years in 2024, up 0.3 years from 2023. Over the last decade, it has increased by 0.8 years.
The resident life expectancy for women at 65 rose from 22.1 years in 2014 to 22.7 years in 2024.
The report also showed that the expected survival rates of Singapore resident newborns continued to improve in general between 2014 and 2024.
For newborn boys, the proportion expected to be alive at 65 years old increased from 88.8 per cent to 89.8 per cent, while the proportion expected to live to 85 increased from 41.5 per cent to 45.6 per cent.
Newborn girls showed better survival rates, with the proportion expected to be alive at 65 years old increasing from 93.5 per cent to 94.3 per cent.
Females who are expected to live to 85 rose from 57.8 per cent to 62.9 per cent.