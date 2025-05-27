Life expectancy of Singapore residents rises to 83.5 years in 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore residents' life expectancy at birth rose to 83.5 years in 2024, an increase of 0.3 years from the previous year.

The preliminary data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Tuesday (May 27) also showed life expectancy improved over the last decade, up from 82.6 years in 2014.

Life expectancy in 2023 was affected by higher mortality rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As these higher mortality rates are assumed to apply throughout a lifetime, life expectancy data for 2023 may not accurately represent the number of years individuals can expect to live, if mortality rates return to pre-pandemic levels," SingStat said.

At age 65, life expectancy improved from 20.9 years in 2023 to 21.2 years in 2024. It increased by 0.6 years over the last 10 years, from 20.6 years in 2014.

Data on life expectancy in SingStat's report shows the average number of additional years that people might expect to live if these mortality rates apply throughout their lives.

It does not take into account future changes in mortality, said the department.