'If she tells a lie, I think she should apologise': Low Thia Khiang on Raeesah Khan in Pritam Singh's trial

After the judge jumped in to clarify a question Mr Tan was trying to ask, Mr Tan asked: "Was there anything mentioned about Ms Khan's position as an MP?"

"There was no mention of her position," said Mr Low. "I think they did mention that they also planned to expel her (from the party)."

In response to Ms Lim's point about holding a press conference and asking Ms Khan to apologise, Mr Low said: "I remember I told them that it doesn't work to just use the press conference, or, you know, a statement. Because Ms Khan lied in parliament, as what I said earlier, the correct forum is parliament and she should apologise and clarify in parliament."

He said he did not remember how Ms Lim and Singh responded to this.

He said the pair said they would talk to Ms Khan to ask her to apologise in parliament.

"So this meeting, Mr Low, was on Oct 11, 2021. During this meeting, did Mr Singh or Ms Lim inform you that they had already told Ms Khan to clarify the untruth in parliament?" asked Mr Tan.

"No," said Mr Low.

"During this meeting, did Mr Singh or Ms Lim tell you that they had already told Ms Khan to speak to her parents about the sexual assault?" asked Mr Tan.

"No," replied Mr Low.

"During this meeting, did Mr Singh or Ms Lim tell you that on Oct 3, 2021, Mr Singh had gone to Ms Khan's house and told her to clarify the untruth in parliament the next day?" asked Mr Tan.

"No," replied Mr Low again.

He said he could not recall if Ms Lim had mentioned anything about Ms Khan's sexual assault at the Oct 11, 2021 meeting.

Mr Low said he did not have any impression as to when the lie happened, because he did not know when the parliament sitting was and he did not follow parliament closely at the time.

"They broke news to me, so this is a problem, I participate in the discussion," he said matter-of-factly.

"Maybe I'll ask you this," said Mr Tan. "Did Mr Singh or Ms Lim actually tell you when they found out that Ms Khan had lied in parliament?"

"No," replied Mr Low.

Mr Tan then asked him how the meeting ended.

"How did this meeting end?" repeated Mr Low. "Well, they left after that."

Laughter broke out in the public gallery.

Mr Tan then asked Mr Low about another meeting he had on Oct 18, 2021, at his house, but only with Ms Lim this time.

"Who initiated this meeting?" asked Mr Tan.

"Sylvia," replied Mr Low.

"What's the purpose of this meeting?" asked the prosecutor.

"Didn't state. Just said wanted to meet me so I meet (her)," said Mr Low, again to scattered laughs from the public.

At this meeting, he said Ms Lim said Ms Khan had agreed to apologise in parliament. Mr Low responded that "we would want to look at her draft (apology)".

Asked why, he said: "Because I do not want an apology, end up with another lie."

Asked what else was discussed, he said: "Basically she just tell me I mean she has agreed and um I told her we want the draft statement from her before she go to parliament and you know apologise."

He said he first discovered that Singh, Ms Lim and Mr Faisal Manap had known about the untruth since Aug 8, 2021, only in August 2023.

"What was your reaction when you found out?" asked Mr Tan.

"I was, uh, I was wondering... uh, why take so long," said Mr Low. "Take so long to ... reveal this."

Ms Khan apologised in parliament and revealed publicly that her anecdote was a lie on Nov 1, 2021.