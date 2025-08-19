30-year-old arrested for allegedly slashing man with Swiss Army knife at Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 18) after allegedly using a Swiss Army knife to attack another person during a dispute at Geylang.

The police in a news release on Tuesday said that they received a call for assistance on Monday at about 9.20am.

A man had informed them that he had been slashed with a knife at 810 Geylang Road. The address points to City Plaza, a commercial property.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 30-year-old man purportedly got into a dispute with the male victim and allegedly used a Swiss Army knife to attack him.

The suspect was arrested within six hours by officers from Bedok Police Division, said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or any combination of the punishments listed.

The police said it has zero tolerance towards "such acts of violence in the community" and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.