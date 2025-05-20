Man fined S$7,000 for crashing model aircraft into MGS tennis court

SINGAPORE: A man who crashed a model aircraft into a tennis court at Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) was fined S$7,000 (US$5,400) on Tuesday (May 20).

Ng Tchi Mun, 68, had pleaded guilty to operating an unmanned aircraft in a manner likely to endanger property, an offence under the Air Navigation Act. The offence carries a maximum fine of S$100,000 or up to five years' jail, or both.

On Aug 20, 2023, Ng was operating an unmanned aircraft, a Hanger 9 Pulse 125 remote-controlled plane, in an open field along Old Holland Road. He was with a friend who was also flying his own aircraft.

He was nearly 250m away from the sports complex of MGS.

At 10.15am, Ng realised that the wind was picking up strength, prompting him to steer the aircraft back towards the open field. He estimated that the aircraft was about 50m away from the school’s sports complex when he attempted to fly it back to him.

Ultimately, the strong wind carried the aircraft towards MGS, which is located in Bukit Timah.

Ng eventually lost control of the aircraft and lost sight of it.

The aircraft crashed into an open-air tennis court at MGS where Mr Oh Boon Kwee, a tennis coach who taught private tennis classes at the school at the time of the offence, was walking.

He was scheduled to conduct a private tennis class at 12pm at the tennis courts located on the third floor of the school's sports complex.

The aircraft landed 4m away from Oh and was shattered upon impact. The tennis court was scratched, with parts of the surface cratered in.

Oh was shocked when the aircraft crashed into the tennis court. He began to shake in fear at the thought that he could have been harmed.